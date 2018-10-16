Google Pixel 3 XL OLED screen gets ‘A+ rating’ from DisplayMate

Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3-inch OLED display has earned DisplayMate’s highest A+ rating.

DisplayMate has awarded the Pixel 3 XL with an A+ rating – the highest rating DisplayMate’s given to a smartphone. The company, known for in-depth analysis of display, stated that the Pixel 3 XL’s OLED display delivered uniformly consistent all-around Top Tier Display Performance.

The Pixel 3 XL earned ‘Very Good’ to ‘Excellent’ ratings in every single display metric. Notably, the Pixel 3 XL has become the third phone (the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are the other two phones) to earn high praise for its excellent display.

The findings reveal that the Pixel 3 XL uses Sub-Pixel Rendering, that further enhances image sharpness since the individual red, green and blue sub-pixels are “treated as independently addressable image elements” and are not combined together into fixed pixels.

In addition, the Pixel 3 XL display has been rated to 1.1JNCD (Just Noticeable Colour Difference) which is claimed to be visually “indistinguishable from perfect” and considerably better than “any mobile display,” monitor, UHD TV etc.

Google Pixel 3 XL was launched for a price starting at $899 (or approx Rs 66,000) at the company’s annual hardware event. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The new Pixel 3 XL sports a 12.2MP rear camera and dual 8MP front-facing cameras. It runs Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 3,430mAh battery, Google Pixel 3 XL has Active Edge feature and comes with IP68 rated water and dust resistance.

In India, the Pixel 3 XL (including the Pixel 3) will hit the retail shelves on November 1. The Pixel 3 XL price in India starts at Rs 83,000 for the base storage variant.

