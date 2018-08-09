Google Pixel 3 XL live images, box accessories leaked

Google Pixel 3 XL has been leaked in a white colour variant with a glass back design, which hints at wireless charging support. (Image: Bloomberg) Google Pixel 3 XL has been leaked in a white colour variant with a glass back design, which hints at wireless charging support. (Image: Bloomberg)

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL could launch on October 4, though the company has not officially confirmed this. Now, live images of what seems to be the final production unit of Pixel 3 XL have been shared by a Ukrainian tech blogger on his Telegram channel, as per a report by Android Police. Google Pixel 3 XL packaging box reveals the phone could ship with Pixel bud USB Type-C earphones as well as charger, cable, and a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Google Pixel 3 XL has been leaked in a white colour variant with a glass back design, which hints at wireless charging support. The phone has a notch on top of the screen and a chin at the bottom. Pixel 3 XL will likely have a single rear camera, like we saw on Pixel 2 series as well as a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 3 XL on-screen information confirms the name of the phone. It also reveals that Pixel 3 XL will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, likely to be Snapdragon 845, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It could have 4GB RAM. The phone will run Android 9 Pie. Google Pixel 3 will have a screen resolution of 1440×2960 pixels with a pixel density of 494 ppi.

Google Pixel 3 XL was previously leaked in Clearly White colour option, and images were spotted by XDA Developers. As per the report, Pixel 3 XL is codenamed ‘crosshatch’. It features a notch over the display, dual-front cameras, and single camera lens at the back. Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone could feature a 6.2-inch display, which is expected to be OLED like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Pixel 3 XL will be launched alongside the Pixel 3.

