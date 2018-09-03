Google Pixel 3 XL images leak ahead of October 9 launch

Google Pixel 3 XL will likely feature a notch above the screen and dual selfie cameras. (Image credit: Android Police) Google Pixel 3 XL will likely feature a notch above the screen and dual selfie cameras. (Image credit: Android Police)

Photos of the Google Pixel 3 XL have accidentally leaked ahead of the phone’s launch in October. First reported by Android Police, a Lyft driver spotted an unannounced Pixel 3 XL in the back of his car after dropping off several passengers. Initially the driver believed the device to be his Pixel 2 XL, but he realised it was the Pixel 3 XL after spotting the notch and Google logo on the back of the device. Shortly after taking the photos, the Lyft driver reportedly returned a pre-production unit of the Pixel 3 XL to the owner.

There’s nothing special about the Pixel 3 XL from the design point of view. The phone does not look too different from the Pixel 2 XL, barring the notch above the screen. On the back there’s a single camera shooter, which means the company is going to stick with a single-camera lens setup.

This is certainly not the first time we’ve seen leaked images of the Pixel 3 XL. Earlier last week, the Google Pixel 3 XL was spotted on public transportation in Canada, revealing the first look of the next-generation flagship device. Lately, some bloggers even posted reviews of the Pixel 3 XL of the phone. Apparently, a shipment of the Pixel 3 XL was reportedly stolen in Ukraine, which led to recent flood of leaks related to the phone.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests Google will launch the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 on October 9 at an event in New York. Out of the two, the Pixel 3 XL is going to compete with likes of the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9. The larger Pixel device will likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a single 12MP rear camera, dual selfie snappers, a 3430mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie.

