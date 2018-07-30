Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Clearly White’ model leaked in new set of images

Google Pixel 3 XL has now been spotted in a Clearly White colour option through image leaks. (Image Source: XDA Developers) Google Pixel 3 XL has now been spotted in a Clearly White colour option through image leaks. (Image Source: XDA Developers)

Google Pixel 3 XL has now been spotted in a Clearly White colour option through image leaks. These have been spotted by XDA Developers, which has reported the presence of a notch over the display of the device. However, these leaks do not give away more details on the specifications of the upcoming Google flagship.

As per their report, Google’s Pixel 3 XL, codenamed ‘crosshatch’, not only features a notch over the display, but also sports dual-front cameras. On the front, the phone maintains a near bezel-less profile, though it does have a noticeable chin, which also houses the speaker grille.

Also, the leaked images show that Pixel 3 XL with its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and shows only one camera lens at the back. The XDA Developers report goes on to claim that the Google flagship might sport a glass back, which supports the speculation around the wireless charging stand option, that could be powered by the company’ Pixel Stand.

Also read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL codenames spotted in Android AOSP

Through the bootloader information captured by one of these images, Pixel 3 XL could have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in one of its variants. Also, the phone can be seen running the Snapdragon 845 processor. Previous reports have indicated that Pixel 3 XL will come in a 19:9 screen aspect ratio, as well as a 6.2-inch display, which is expected to be OLED, like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It is expected to run Android P, which comes with features that support notched designs. Pixel 3 XL will be launched alongside the Pixel 3 in October.

