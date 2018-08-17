Google Pixel 3 XL appears in the wild, shows off taller notch

Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with the big notch and large chin bezel. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for representation) Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with the big notch and large chin bezel. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for representation)

Google Pixel 3 XL has appeared again, and this time the leaked image of the phone shows off the big notch and large chin bezel. A reader of Mobile Syrup has snapped a photo of someone using an unknown phone in Toronto. The image shows a phone with the screen on, and one can clearly see Android 9 Pie’s gesture navigation keys.

Apparently the device looks identical to previous leaks and includes the big notch. Interestingly, the notch on the phone appears to be more wide than the one seen on the iPhone X. It is, however, a bit tall and does seem to be bulky on the top of the screen.

Although the size bezels are extremely thin, the bottom bezels are substantially large. Also it is to be noted that the device is in a case. So it is impossible to say whether this device is the Pixel 3 XL or some other device.

Google Pixel 3 XL is defintely coming and the launch might happen in October. Previous leaks have revealed that the Google Pixel 3 XL will features a 6.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, a 3430mAh battery, and upgraded, single camera lens on the back.

A @MobileSyrup reader spotted this possible Pixel 3 XL photo in the wild on the streetcar in Toronto, Ontario today. Our team thinks the photo is legitimate, especially given the big notch and substantial chin. Do you think this is a photo of the Pixel 3 XL? pic.twitter.com/nPTGHmIVUO — MobileSyrup (@MobileSyrup) August 16, 2018

Both Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 are going to replace the original Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2. Out of the two, the Pixel 3 XL will be a top-tier smartphone and will likely be pitted against the iPhone X 2, Galaxy Note 9 and Mate 20 Pro.

