Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: Comparison of specifications and features

Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: Here's how the new Pixel 3 series compares with the previous Pixel 2 lineup in terms of design, display, processor etc

Written by Meghna Dutta | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 2:50:43 pm

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have finally made its debut at the Mountain View company’s annual hardware event in New York. The all-new Google Pixel 3 series comes with a few upgrades in terms of internal hardware, software, screen size and battery backup. Both the smartphones carry Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 processor and run on Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie OS right out of the box.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL follows design cue similar to the previous flagship Pixel 2 series featuring a mix of glass and aluminium at the back, though are more curved compared to the Pixel 2 phones, which had a more rectangular form.

The bigger variant, Pixel 3 XL now comes with a notch-style display. Google has increased the battery capacity on the new Pixel 3 series as well in comparison to the previous iteration. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will go on sale on October 15 in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink colour options.

Let’s take a look at what upgrades Google has made to its new Pixel 3 flagship series. In this article, we compare the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to its predecessor Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL based on preliminary specifications.

Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 3 now houses a slightly bigger 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED display compared to the Pixel 2 that came with a 5.0-inch full HD display. Google has bumped up the aspect ratio as well from 16:9 on the Pixel 2 to 18:9 on the new Pixel 3. However, the company did not make any significant changes in terms of design language.

Pixel 3 smartphone still features chunkier bezels on the top and bottom, though the side bezels are gone. The phone sports dual front-firing speakers like the Pixel 2. Pixel 3 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, while the Pixel 2 is powered by the older Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Pixel flagship smartphone carries similar rear camera unit to that of the Pixel 2 smartphone. The phone features a 12.2MP rear camera with 1.4µm pixels and f/1.8 aperture. However, Google has put a dual 8MP front camera system with a super-wide secondary camera lens. In comparison, Google Pixel 2 came with a single 8MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The native camera app comes with a new Playmoji character feature, and Top Shot feature which will take advantage of machine learning to find best shots in a photo. Google bumped up the battery capacity as well on the new Pixel 3 smartphone. While the previous flagship model came with a small 2,700mAh battery, this time around Google has put a slightly big 2,915mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 2 XL: Specifications and features

Pixel 3 XL now features a minimal bezel display with a cutout on top, which was not there on the Pixel 3.  Google Pixel 2 XL came with a 6-inch (2280 x 1440) pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.  In comparison, Google Pixel 3 XL now sports a slightly taller 6.3-inch full HD+ OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Pixel 3 XL shares similar processing hardware to that of the standard Pixel 3 smartphone carrying Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Pixel 2 XL smartphone came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

As for the camera, Pixel 3 XL sports a 12.2MP single lens at the back similar to the Pixel 2 XL. On the front, however, the new phone gets dual 8MP camera sensors with a super-wide secondary front camera.

In terms of battery capacity, Google Pixel 2 XL came with a 3,520mAh battery backup. But this time around, Google has shrunk the battery capacity on the new Pixel 3 XL smartphone at 3,430mAh.

Talking about other features, the new Pixel 3 lineup inherits the Active Edge squeeze feature that was introduced on the Pixel 2 series last year. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are IP68 rated water and dust resistant. The smartphones are available in single 4GB RAM option paired with either 64GB or 128GB native storage.

As far as pricing are concerned, Pixel 3 has been launched for a price starting at $799 (around Rs 59,000), while the Pixel 3 XL price has been set starting at $899(around Rs 66,000). Google Pixel 2 series was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the Pixel 2 XL base model came for a price of Rs 73,000.

