Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: Comparison of specifications and features

Here’s how Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to its predecessor, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, based on preliminary specifications

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have finally made its debut at the Mountain View company’s annual hardware event in New York. The all-new Google Pixel 3 series comes with a few upgrades in terms of internal hardware, software, screen size and battery backup. Both the smartphones carry Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 processor and run on Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie OS right out of the box.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL follows design cue similar to the previous flagship Pixel 2 series featuring a mix of glass and aluminium at the back, though are more curved compared to the Pixel 2 phones, which had a more rectangular form.

The bigger variant, Pixel 3 XL now comes with a notch-style display. Google has increased the battery capacity on the new Pixel 3 series as well in comparison to the previous iteration. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will go on sale on October 15 in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink colour options.

Let’s take a look at what upgrades Google has made to its new Pixel 3 flagship series. In this article, we compare the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to its predecessor Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL based on preliminary specifications.

Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 3 now houses a slightly bigger 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED display compared to the Pixel 2 that came with a 5.0-inch full HD display. Google has bumped up the aspect ratio as well from 16:9 on the Pixel 2 to 18:9 on the new Pixel 3. However, the company did not make any significant changes in terms of design language.

Pixel 3 smartphone still features chunkier bezels on the top and bottom, though the side bezels are gone. The phone sports dual front-firing speakers like the Pixel 2. Pixel 3 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, while the Pixel 2 is powered by the older Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The new Google Pixel 3 series has a single 12.2MP rear camera

Pixel flagship smartphone carries similar rear camera unit to that of the Pixel 2 smartphone. The phone features a 12.2MP rear camera with 1.4µm pixels and f/1.8 aperture. However, Google has put a dual 8MP front camera system with a super-wide secondary camera lens. In comparison, Google Pixel 2 came with a single 8MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The native camera app comes with a new Playmoji character feature, and Top Shot feature which will take advantage of machine learning to find best shots in a photo. Google bumped up the battery capacity as well on the new Pixel 3 smartphone. While the previous flagship model came with a small 2,700mAh battery, this time around Google has put a slightly big 2,915mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 2 XL: Specifications and features

Pixel 3 XL now features a minimal bezel display with a cutout on top, which was not there on the Pixel 3. Google Pixel 2 XL came with a 6-inch (2280 x 1440) pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. In comparison, Google Pixel 3 XL now sports a slightly taller 6.3-inch full HD+ OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Pixel 3 XL shares similar processing hardware to that of the standard Pixel 3 smartphone carrying Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Pixel 2 XL smartphone came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

As for the camera, Pixel 3 XL sports a 12.2MP single lens at the back similar to the Pixel 2 XL. On the front, however, the new phone gets dual 8MP camera sensors with a super-wide secondary front camera.

Google Pixel 3 XL features a notch-style 6.3-inch full HD+ display

In terms of battery capacity, Google Pixel 2 XL came with a 3,520mAh battery backup. But this time around, Google has shrunk the battery capacity on the new Pixel 3 XL smartphone at 3,430mAh.

Talking about other features, the new Pixel 3 lineup inherits the Active Edge squeeze feature that was introduced on the Pixel 2 series last year. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are IP68 rated water and dust resistant. The smartphones are available in single 4GB RAM option paired with either 64GB or 128GB native storage.

Google Pixel 2 XL packs a 3,520mAh battery

As far as pricing are concerned, Pixel 3 has been launched for a price starting at $799 (around Rs 59,000), while the Pixel 3 XL price has been set starting at $899(around Rs 66,000). Google Pixel 2 series was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the Pixel 2 XL base model came for a price of Rs 73,000.

