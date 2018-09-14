Google Pixel 3 teaser goes up on official Google Store

Google Pixel 3 link goes live on online Google Store, launch is on October 9. Google Pixel 3 link goes live on online Google Store, launch is on October 9.

Google is supposed to launch the Pixel 3 series on October 9 at a special event in New York. The company has already sent out invites for the launch event, and we’ve seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming devices. Now, the Google Store in the US has a link live with number ‘3’ all over it.

Users can sign up in order to get updates. When we signed up, the page told flashes this message, “Subscribed! Check back for more on October 9th.” The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be launched on that day, though some reports have also talked about a mysterious Ultra Pixel 3 as well.

According to most reliable leaks, the Pixel 3 will have a smaller display without notch, while the Pixel 3 XL will sport a notched display. Keep in mind that Android Pie, which will be powering the new Pixel phones, now supports notches on display, so there’s a good reason that’s why the notch will likely be added to the bigger Pixel phone.

Some reports also talked about there being a third Pixel phone on the cards, one without notch and a truly edge-to-edge full screen display, but that seems unlikely. We have seen plenty of leaks, with reports of a Pixel 3 XL being left inside a Lyft cab as well. There were also reports that retails units were stolen and being sold online for as high as $2000, thanks to which there were plenty of ‘hands-on’ videos, even before the launch.

Read more: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on Oct 9; Pixel Ultra does not exist: Report

In terms of specifications, most of the major ones are seen as a given. We expect Pixel 3 to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, come with 4GB RAM, dual-front cameras and a single-rear camera at the back. Google will likely stick with the software-driven Portrait mode.

How Google improves on the cameras of the Pixel 3 is something that will be closely watched. After all, Pixel 2 series has one of the best smartphone cameras, especially when it comes to Portrait mode. Even in low-light mode Pixel 2 has very little competition.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be revealed on October 9, and it is expected that the phones will continue with a premium pricing as well. Reports have talked about a ‘more affordable mid-range’ Pixel as well, but that is unlikely.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd