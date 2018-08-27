Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to launch on October 9 in New York: Report

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL set to debut at a media event on October 9, reports Bloomberg (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL for representation) Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL set to debut at a media event on October 9, reports Bloomberg (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL for representation)

Google’s next Pixel launch is scheduled to take place on October 9, according to Bloomberg. In a report today about Apple’s upcoming 2018 iPhone models, the publication cited that Google is planning for a media event for the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch on October 9. While previous Google hardware events took place in San Francisco, this time around the company will host the Pixel launch event in New York City, as per the report.

Besides the launch date, the Bloomberg report does not cite any details regarding the Pixel 3 series specifications. However, previous reports suggested that the third-generation Google devices will feature extra-large displays. The bigger variant, Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to feature a tall 6.7-inch display. Apparently, Google is said to add a notch above the screen of the new Pixel smartphone. Pixel 3 XL is tipped to carry a single 12.2MP rear camera module similar to its previous iteration, Pixel 2 XL. The phone could run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Google Pixel 3 XL is said to pack dual lens up front. The new Android 9 Pie is expected to ship with the new Pixel smartphone this fall. The handset may carry a 3,430mAh battery and support wireless charging.

Also Read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Expected release date, price, specs, etc

As for the base model, Pixel 3, the handset is tipped to carry similar specifications as the bigger variant. The phone is said to feature a single camera lens on the rear side and dual camera lenses up front. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The Pixel 3 is rumoured to feature a display with 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution and a big notch on top. Reports suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 3 will start from $649 (around Rs 45,459).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd