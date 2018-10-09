Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to launch in India on October 22: Report

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be officially revealed in New York at an event later today. A report says Pixel 3 will come to India on October 22

By: Tech Desk | Published: October 9, 2018 1:08:58 pm

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be officially revealed in New York at an event later today. The Pixel 3 livestream starts at 10 am ET, which is 8.30 pm in India. In the past we have seen that with the Pixel and Pixel 2 launch events, Google revealed the India prices soon after the global event, though the phones would go on sale later.

However, a report on MySmart Price , claims the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will go on sale in India from October 22. The report claims Google will have a separate event for the media on October 22. Last year, Pixel 2 series was made available for pre-order in India on October 26 and officially launched on October 4. The original Pixel series was launched on October 4 as well in 2016.

Previously with the Pixel 2 and Pixel phones, Google had tied up with Flipkart and the partnership will likely continue this year as well with the Pixel 3 devices. However, Google’s Pixel 3 devices will also be made available in offline retail stores, going by the previous strategy of the company.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Expected Price, specifications

Google Pixel 3 has been one of the most leaked devices for 2018. In fact, Pixel 3 XL is already selling online on Hong Kong ahead of the sale. It has been reported that retail units of the Pixel 3 were stolen ahead of the launch, and that’s why the spate of accurate leaks took place.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, come with 4GB RAM and base storage of 64GB. Whether Google offers 512GB storage is another question.  The devices will come with a single rear camera and dual-front cameras. Google plans to introduce something called ‘Super Selfies’ with the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3 XL will have a notched display, while the Pixel 3 will have an edge-to-edge to display without the notch. The Pixel 3 phones are expected to launch in Black, White and a Pink colour version. Both phones will run Android Pie 9.

