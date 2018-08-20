Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to come with revamped Pixel launcher: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new version of its Pixel launcher. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for representation) Google is reportedly testing a new version of its Pixel launcher. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for representation)

Google is apparently testing a new version of Pixel launcher, reports XDA Developers. The publication obtained an updated version of Pixel launcher with one big change, which is currently under the testing stage. According to the report, the new version of Pixel launcher will reportedly add the Google Assistant icon on the right corner of the search bar. The change was spotted in the 9-4889482 version on the Pixel 2. Pixel launcher is currently available for Google Pixel and Android One-branded smartphones.

The report claims the new launcher was extracted from the official Android Pie image for the Android Studio. Emulator. However, XDA Developers says Google has signed the version of Pixel launcher with a different signing key than the one used on the standard Pixel launcher. This simply means users will not be able to sideload the APK as it will not install on top of the current launcher that is currently being used on your existing phone.

Google has made several changes to its Pixel launcher since it was launched. When Google launched the Pixel 2 last year, the Pixel launcher’s search bar was moved to the bottom. With Android P developer preview 2, the search bar was integrated with the recent apps screen.

It’s being speculated that Google will release a new version of the Pixel launcher with the launch of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 smartphones. Rumour has it that the Pixel 3 XL will likely feature a 6.7-inch notched screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, and improved single camera on the back. Google is reportedly planning to launch the Pixel 3 series on October 4.

