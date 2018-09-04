Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL receive NCC certification; launch expected on October 9

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have received NCC certification in Taiwan. (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL for representation) Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have received NCC certification in Taiwan. (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL for representation)

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been spotted on Taiwanese certification website NCC. First spotted by 91mobiles, the certification follows the FCC listing of both the phones. Expected to launch at an event on October 9 in New York, the new listings seem to indicate that the hardware of both phones have been produced by Google in-house.

The NCC certification falls in line with Google’s final stages of testing, before the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are unveiled globally. As seen with the FCC certification, the listing of the phones showcases the model numbers G013A and G013C. Also, one can see satellite positioning system support for BDS (Beidou), besides the GPS / GLONASS / GLILEO(Europe) listing. This raises the possibility that Google aims to target the Chinese smartphone market with the Pixel 3 series of phones.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been spotted through various image leaks, as well as hands-on videos. A Reddit user recently revealed possible specifications of the Pixel 3. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. While the storage configurations of Pixel 3 are unknown, the phone is expected to sport a 2950mAh battery. The cameras on Pixel 3 will include an 8MP rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP front lens with dual aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.2.

Other than the Pixel 3, Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 XL, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED notched display. The flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Pixel 3 XL will likely to come with a 12MP rear lens, and dual front sensors. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

