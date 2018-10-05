Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL pre-orders will ‘start immediately’ after launch, Sand colour option leaked

Google Pixel 3 could be available in four colour options – black, white, pink, and aqua – though we will have to wait for official launch to know more.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are scheduled to launch on October 9. According to a Android Central report, Google in a promotional email has confirmed that pre-orders for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will “start immediately after the event”. The flagships have also been leaked in a new pink tone or Sand colour variant.

Google Pixel 3 renders in Sand colour option were posted by AndroidHeadlines, and the report notes that the phones will be available in three colour options – black, white, sand. The site does not seem to have information about mint green or aqua colour option, official teasers for which were put out by the company recently. There will no mint colour option, at least not at launch. It is likely that the power button on white colour model of Pixel 3 will be in aqua. Google Pixel 3 sand colour model will have “an even deeper/richer pink colored power button”.

Google also posted a promotional video of Pixel 3 in Japan (via 9to5Google), which plays on black, white, green and pink colours through the character’s costumes, and objects on display. If one goes by the teaser video, Pixel 3 could be available in four colour options – black, white, pink, and aqua – though we will have to wait for official launch to know more. The ‘Active Edge’ feature, that we saw on Pixel 2 series, has been teased as well.

Google Pixel 3 will come without the display notch, while Pixel 3 XL will sport a notched display. Both the phones will run Android Pie out of the box. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will sport dual front cameras as well as a chin at the bottom. The Pixel 3 series will continue with single rear camera sensors that we saw on the previous-generation Pixel phones. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Google Pixel 3 XL is estimated to sport a 6.2-inch display, being rumoured to offer 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. Pixel 3 could offer a 5.5-inch display and pack 4GB RAM. A new wireless charging stand called the ‘Pixel Stand’ is also rumoured to launch along side Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in New York.

