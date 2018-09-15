Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL official teaser reveals new mint green colour option

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: The new Aqua or Mint colour option is different from what Google has offered so far. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: The new Aqua or Mint colour option is different from what Google has offered so far.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 launch will take place on October 9 in New York. Ahead of official debut, Google has put out a teaser on its Japan page, hinting at three colour variants for the new flagships. Like previous-generation Pixel devices, the upcoming Pixel 3 will also likely sport a dual-tone back. Google could also introduce a new mint colour option for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL teaser show rectangular outline of the flagships, and a ‘G’ logo at the bottom, which we have seen on back cover of Pixel devices. One can scroll from left to right and back to tilt the phone sideways. To change colour options, click on the ‘G’ logo. One of the colour options could be a combination of black on top and dark grey at the bottom of the back cover.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are also expected in a silver (top) and white (bottom) dual-tone back cover option. What is interesting is the colour variant also shows off a neon green frame running along the edges, something that we have not seen on the previous Pixel devices. A new mint green colour variant with a darker shade of the colour on top and lighter at the bottom is also expected to be unveiled. The new Aqua or Mint colour option is different from what Google has offered so far.

Also read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on October 9: Release date, price and everything else you need to know

Google Pixel series have been made available in six colour options: Clearly White, Just Black, Kinda Blue, Quite Black, Really Blue, and Very Silver. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are speculated to continue with a two-tone metal and glass design. The big change could be the presence of notch on the bigger Pixel 3 XL, while Pixel 3 will have a smaller display without notch.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL teaser show rectangular outline of the flagships, and a ‘G’ logo at the bottom. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL teaser show rectangular outline of the flagships, and a ‘G’ logo at the bottom.

Google has already sent out invites for the launch event on October 9, and we’ve seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming devices. Google Store in the US put out a live link with number ‘3’ all over it. Users can sign up in order to get updates. When we signed up, the page told flashes this message, “Subscribed! Check back for more on October 9th.”

In terms of specifications, we expect Pixel 3 to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, come with 4GB RAM, dual-front cameras and a single-rear camera at the back. Google will likely stick with the software-driven Portrait mode. How Google improves on the cameras of the Pixel 3 is something that will be closely watched.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd