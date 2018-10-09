Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
Live now

Google Pixel 3 event 2018 Live Updates: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate tablet and Home Hub expected

Google Pixel 3 event 2018 live streaming, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features live updates: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will launch at an event in New York on October 9.

Written by Anuj Bhatia , Hansa Verma | New York | Updated: October 9, 2018 6:37:05 pm
Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 event, Google Pixel 3 event 2018, Google Pixel 3 event 2018 live, Google Pixel 3 price, Google Pixel 3 price in India, Google Pixel 3 XL price, Google Pixel 3 XL launch, Google Pixel 3 XL price in India, Google Pixel 3 XL specifications, Google Pixel 3 XL features, Google Pixel 3 features, Google Pixel 3 specs, Google Pixel 3 launch live, Google event live, Google event live streaming Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features Live Updates: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones expected to launch on October 9, which is today.

Google Pixel 3 event 2018 live streaming, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features live updates: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch will take place on October 9, which is today. The event will be held in New York, media invites for which have been sent out by the search giant. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL India launch is expected on October 22, though there is no official confirmation as of now. In addition to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google could also showcase its Pixel Stand, Google Home Hub as well as Pixelbook 2 at the global event.

Google’s 2018 Pixel hardware event is scheduled for 11 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM on October 9 in India. It will also be streamed live on ‘Made by Google’ YouTube page. In addition, ‘Made by Google’ official Facebook and Twitter pages should also be updated real-time. Ahead of launch, Google put out a teaser for a new mint or aqua colour option for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL. The phone have also been leaked revealing notched display for Pixel XL as well as dual front cameras.

Here are the details on how to watch live stream of the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3 XL launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Live Blog

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features Live Updates:

18:37 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Google Pixel 3 event 2018: Expected India launch

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL India launch is expected on October 22, as per reports. The flagship phones succeed last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The new phones could continue with a single rear camera, though the big change could be dual cameras on the front. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will compete with the like of Samsung Galaxy S9 series as well as Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Pricing will remain premium as seen with other Pixel phones.

18:09 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Google Pixel 3 event 2018: India timings, how to watch livestream

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch event will take place in New York on October 9 at 11 AM ET or 8:30 PM IST. Those interested can catch livestream on 'Made by Google' YouTube page. We expect Google to post live updates on its 'Made by Google' Facebook and Twitter pages as well.  

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are expected to feature a design similar to Pixel 2 series, except the larger phone will have a notched display. Pixel 3 could feature a 5.4-inch display without notch, while Pixel 3 XL will have a 6.3-inch screen. A circular fingerprint sensor on both the devices will be present at the back. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and support wireless charging. Google is also speculated to announce its Pixel Stand as well.

Also read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch live stream, India timings and more

Both Pixel 3 phones will run the Snapdragon 845 processor, and are expected to be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory storage options. The phones will also come with ‘Active Edge’ feature that we saw on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL. It allows users to launch Google Assistant by squeezing the phone’s edges.

Read more: Google Pixel 2018 event: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate tablet, Home Hub, and more

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will continue with a single rear sensor, while Google could introduce dual front cameras on the new phones. Google Home Hub, Pixelbook 2, the third-generation Google Chromecast, and the Pixel Slate tablet devices are also expected to launch at the Pixel 2018 hardware event.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd