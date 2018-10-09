Google Pixel 3 event 2018 Live Updates: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate tablet and Home Hub expected

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features Live Updates: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones expected to launch on October 9, which is today. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features Live Updates: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones expected to launch on October 9, which is today.

Google Pixel 3 event 2018 live streaming, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price, specifications, features live updates: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch will take place on October 9, which is today. The event will be held in New York, media invites for which have been sent out by the search giant. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL India launch is expected on October 22, though there is no official confirmation as of now. In addition to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google could also showcase its Pixel Stand, Google Home Hub as well as Pixelbook 2 at the global event.

Google’s 2018 Pixel hardware event is scheduled for 11 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM on October 9 in India. It will also be streamed live on ‘Made by Google’ YouTube page. In addition, ‘Made by Google’ official Facebook and Twitter pages should also be updated real-time. Ahead of launch, Google put out a teaser for a new mint or aqua colour option for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL. The phone have also been leaked revealing notched display for Pixel XL as well as dual front cameras.

Here are the details on how to watch live stream of the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3 XL launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.