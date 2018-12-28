Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Lite to launch in the US next year: Report

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL “Lite” will launch in the US in early spring next year. According to a report in Android Police, which quotes source familiar with the company’s plans, Google will launch the two mid-range phones on Verizon.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Lite will be stripped down versions of the flagship Pixel 3 series launched in October this year. Photos of the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite were leaked by Russian tech blogger Rozetked, suggesting the phone will sport a design language similar to Pixel 3.

Pixel 3 Lite was also spotted with other flagship phones, from images shared by a Russian website Wylsa. The phone, which is reportedly codenamed “Pixel Sargo” was seen beside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as well as iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X and the older iPhone.

Separately, 91Mobiles in partnership with @OnLeaks revealed image renders of what the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite could look like. Both the “Lite” Pixel 3 variants will come with a single front camera, and not a dual-front camera setup as seen on the more premium Pixel 3 phones.

Interestingly Google itself has not talked about a more affordable version of its Pixel 3 series. However, earlier this year, a report from The Economic Times had claimed that Google was working on a mid-end Pixel smartphone aimed at the Indian market. It remains to be seen if the search giant decides to bring its Pixel 3 Lite series to the country.

As for specifications, Pixel 3 Lite is said to feature a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL Lite variant could have a 6-inch screen. The phones could come with 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and 32GB storage space at the base variant. There’s no notch on the Pixel 3 XL Lite, unlike the Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 Lite could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The phones are speculated to run Android 9.0 Pie. The overall design philosophy will be similar to the Pixel 3 series and the phones could sport half glass/half metal look.