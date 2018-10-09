Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch price in India, specifications and features: Google has launched its flagship Pixel 3 smartphone in a move designed to better compete with global rivals Samsung and Apple

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New York | Updated: October 9, 2018 9:57:06 pm

Google, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3 price, Google Pixel 3 XL price in India, Google Pixel 3 specifications, Google Pixel 3 features, Google Pixel 3 XL features, Google Pixel 3 specifictaions, Google Pixel 3 XL price Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in India, specifications: Google launched its flagship smartphones at an event in New York on October 9.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch price in India, specifications and features: Google has launched its flagship Pixel 3 smartphone in New York on Tuesday in a move designed to better compete with global rivals Samsung and Apple. The company released two versions of the device: a 5.5-inch Pixel 3 and 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Google Pixel 3 price in India will start at Rs 71,000 for he base model with 64GB. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 80,000. Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB storage versions will cost Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will ship in either Just Black or Clearly White or Not Pink. Pre-orders in India start October 11, while the phones will go on sale from November 1. Google also launched its wireless charging accessory, Pixel stand, which will available at a price of Rs 6,900 from November 1.

In terms of looks, the two Pixel phones don’t have a drastic design change in comparison to the Pixel 2 series, and they clearly stick with the design language that Google introduced with the first-generation Pixel phones on 2016.

Out of the two, the Pixel 3 XL features an Apple iPhone XS-style notch at the top of the HDR-capable, QHD+ touchscreen with ultra-thin bezels and large screen-to-body ratios. The small Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch HDR-capable, FHD+ OLED display and has the standard 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature an always-on display that shows notifications and the time even when the device is locked. The devices also feature dual front-firing stereo speakers and Google promises a top-notch unique audio experience.

Also read: Google Pixel 3 event 2018 Live Updates

In addition, the Pixel 3 lineup is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB RAM and either 64GB and 128GB storage. The Pixel 3 XL has a 3430mAh battery, while the smaller model will come with a 2915mAh battery. Neither feature a headphone jack or microSD card support. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are IP68 water and dust resistant. Both the phones will support wireless charging.

Also read: For Google, Pixel 3 will be the ultimate test to break into the hardware game

Both smartphones feature something called Active Edge, which allows users to launch a certain feature by simply squeezing the two edge of the lower body. By default, this feature will launch Google Assistant.

HOT DEALS

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will continue to opt for a single lens camera system on the rear. There will be a 12.2MP singe rear camera with 1.4µm pixels and a wider f/1.8 aperture. Despite a single rear camera system, the phones do offer a Portrait Mode using software-driven bokeh blur. Flip the phone, and you will notice a dual 8-megapixel front camera system, with a super-wide secondary front camera. Google has also introduced a new camera feature called Top Shot, which takes advantage of machine learning to find great shots around your photos where people are smiling with eyes open. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 too features a similar camera trick.

Disclaimer: The author is in New York at invite of Google India

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement