Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch price in India, specifications and features: Google has launched its flagship Pixel 3 smartphone in New York on Tuesday in a move designed to better compete with global rivals Samsung and Apple. The company released two versions of the device: a 5.5-inch Pixel 3 and 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Google Pixel 3 price in India will start at Rs 71,000 for he base model with 64GB. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 80,000. Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB storage versions will cost Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will ship in either Just Black or Clearly White or Not Pink. Pre-orders in India start October 11, while the phones will go on sale from November 1. Google also launched its wireless charging accessory, Pixel stand, which will available at a price of Rs 6,900 from November 1.

In terms of looks, the two Pixel phones don’t have a drastic design change in comparison to the Pixel 2 series, and they clearly stick with the design language that Google introduced with the first-generation Pixel phones on 2016.

Out of the two, the Pixel 3 XL features an Apple iPhone XS-style notch at the top of the HDR-capable, QHD+ touchscreen with ultra-thin bezels and large screen-to-body ratios. The small Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch HDR-capable, FHD+ OLED display and has the standard 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature an always-on display that shows notifications and the time even when the device is locked. The devices also feature dual front-firing stereo speakers and Google promises a top-notch unique audio experience.

In addition, the Pixel 3 lineup is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB RAM and either 64GB and 128GB storage. The Pixel 3 XL has a 3430mAh battery, while the smaller model will come with a 2915mAh battery. Neither feature a headphone jack or microSD card support. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are IP68 water and dust resistant. Both the phones will support wireless charging.

Both smartphones feature something called Active Edge, which allows users to launch a certain feature by simply squeezing the two edge of the lower body. By default, this feature will launch Google Assistant.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will continue to opt for a single lens camera system on the rear. There will be a 12.2MP singe rear camera with 1.4µm pixels and a wider f/1.8 aperture. Despite a single rear camera system, the phones do offer a Portrait Mode using software-driven bokeh blur. Flip the phone, and you will notice a dual 8-megapixel front camera system, with a super-wide secondary front camera. Google has also introduced a new camera feature called Top Shot, which takes advantage of machine learning to find great shots around your photos where people are smiling with eyes open. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 too features a similar camera trick.

