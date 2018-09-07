Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on Oct 9 in New York, company sends invite

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch event will be held on October 9 in New York. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch event will be held on October 9 in New York.

The search giant has sent out media invites for the event, which starts at 11 AM Eastern Time (8:30 PM IST). Notably, previous Google hardware events took place in San Francisco, but this time around, the company will host the Pixel launch event in New York city. The invite comes with hashtag #madebygoogle, indicating that hardware of both phones have been produced by Google in-house.

Ahead of launch, we are seeing more leaks around Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. As per a report on Android Police, photos of Pixel 3 XL were leaked by a Lyft driver, who spotted an unannounced pre-production unit of the phone in his car after dropping off several passengers. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were recently spotted by 91mobiles on Taiwanese certification website NCC. The phones were also reportedly seen listed on FCC.

From a design perspective, Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch on top of screen. It will reportedly have a single 12MP rear camera setup, like we saw on its predecessor Pixel 2 XL. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are said to stick to a single camera sensor on the back, while the phones will feature dual front cameras. The camera on Pixel 3 will include an 8MP rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Google Pixel 3 is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch notch-less display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The phone is expected to pack a 2,950mAh battery. Reports suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 3 will start from $649 (around Rs 45,459).

Google Pixel 3 XL could come with a bigger 6.7-inch OLED notched screen. The flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. As per reports, the handset will be backed by a 3,430mAh battery with support for wireless charging. Ity will likely compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and the upcoming Apple iPhone XS.

