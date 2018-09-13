Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on Oct 9; Pixel Ultra does not exist: Report

A 9to5Google report has pointed out fake leaks around Google Pixel Ultra, and reasons why the phone does not actually exist. A 9to5Google report has pointed out fake leaks around Google Pixel Ultra, and reasons why the phone does not actually exist.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch is set for October 9. In addition to the two new flagships, Google is also speculated to launch a third ‘Pixel Ultra’ smartphone to take on Apple iPhone XS Max. Now, a report in 9to5Google has put to rest all rumours that point to a third Google phone. In fact, the search giant was expected to launch a new Pixel Ultra device last year alongside the Pixel 2 series, to take on iPhone X, which clearly did not happen.

The 9to5Google report has pointed out fake leaks around Pixel Ultra, and reasons why the phone does not actually exist. Last year in September, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss put out images of a slideshow, having the name ‘Ultra Pixel. Powered by Google’, which he claimed he received from someone within Google who has access to slides and marketing material. However, it looks like the slide was fake and a Photoshop job done by the artist as a promotional stunt. Also, Google last year only launched Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

In May 2018, tipster Ben Geskin posted on Twitter a photo of a bezel-less smartphone that lacks a notch. It was widely rumoured to be the Pixel Ultra phone, but turns out the photo was based on a render that Google reportedly included in Android P. The report also talks about an official Google advertisement that showcases a phone, rumoured to be Ultra Pixel. However, the image of the phone has been superimposed on Pixel 2 XL in the post, as per the report. The advertisement is available on Google’s UK YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will make their debut at the company’s annual hardware event in New York. A third “Ultra Pixel” smartphone looks unlikely. Pixel 3 will get a notch-less display, while Pixel 3 XL will have this feature. Pixel 3 XL has been leaked several times in the past few weeks. The phone was also spotted on the back of Lyft, by its driver, who shared images of it with Android Police. The site confirmed that it appeared to be a pre-production unit.

