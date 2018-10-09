Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch live stream, timings in India and more

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: Google will launch the Pixel 3 series phones at an event slated to begin from 8.30pm IST.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: Google will hold its Pixel hardware 2018 event on October 9 in New York. This event will see the company launch its flagship phones: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The latest Pixel series is expected to launch in India on October 22, and will challenge Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, as well as Apple’s iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS.

Besides these, Google will also showcase products like Pixel Stand, Google Home Hub, and Pixelbook 2, among others. Here are more details for those who wish to catch the event live, as well as specifications of the new Google Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch: Livestream timings, how to watch

Google will launch its new hardware range at a ‘Made By Google’ event being held in New York. The event that will debut the Pixel 3 phones shall begin from 11 am ET, or 8.30 pm IST. Those who wish to catch announcements as it happen can watch the livestream of the event, that will be showcased via the ‘Made by Google’ YouTube page.

Updates for the same will also be visible in text, through the Made by Google Twitter and Facebook pages. For those who are unable to watch the livestream, we will be covering the event straight from the launch venue, and giving you real-time updates through our live blog.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch: Expected price, specifications

The most awaited devices are Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Both phones have been leaked in several formats over the last month, and most specifications are seen as a given. Pixel 3 series will live up to expectations of a notched display, as well as wireless charging support. Of course, both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

While Pixel 3 could feature a 5.4-inch display, Pixel 3 XL is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display. Both Pixel 3 phones will run the Snapdragon 845 processor, and are expected to be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory storage options. Like the Pixel 2 series, these phones will also come with ‘Active Edge’, that will allow users to open Google Assistant by squeezing the phone’s edges.

Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 will also feature a fingerprint scanner at the back,

Google is expected to maintain its single rear camera and will introduce dual front cameras. While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could have a 12 rear lens, they are slated to feature two 8MP front camera sensors.

Google Pixel 3 series is expected to offer enhanced software capabilities, which could include added support to Google Lens. Google is also expected to launch a wireless charging accessory, dubbed Pixel Stand, alongside the Pixel 3 series. Other devices slated to launch include Google Home Hub, Pixelbook 2, the third-generation Google Chromecast, and the Pixel Slate tablet.

