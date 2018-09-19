Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL images with official cases leaked in new set of images

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL revealed in new of images with official cases. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL revealed in new of images with official cases.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are due to launch on October 9, and there have been plenty of leaks around the devices. Now a new set of images renders with official cases, which give a pretty good look at what to expect in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL series. The devices are seen side-by-side and both the front and back sides of the phones are shown in these press renders.

The images were shared by Dutch website nieuwemobiel.nl, and they claim to have received the press renders from a reliable source. If one goes by the images, they are close to what the leaks have revealed. Google is expected to stick with the single rear camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as the circular fingerprint scanner on the back.

On the front, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will support dual-cameras, which will support a new feature called ‘Super Selfie’, though whether Google adds improved face unlocking feature is not clear at this point. Google is expected to continue with the software-driven Portrait mode on the rear camera, though with dual-front cameras, it could change for selfies.

With Pixel 2, the Portrait mode was easily one of the best implementations and ahead of the competition, and how Google improves on the performance of the new Pixel 3 series, will be closely watched. The phones are expected to run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB base storage. Whether Google introduces 512GB option on the Pixel series like Apple and Samsung is not clear at this point.

Google Pixel 3 XL is supposed to have a notched display, according to various leaked images and photos. However, some reports have talked about a Ultra Pixel 3 which will not have a notch display, but a true edge-to-edge display. But this one seems very unlikely, and Google will stick with two devices at best.

A Pink and Mint-green coloured variant of Pixel 3 phones could also be on the cards. On the issue of pricing, Google will continue with the premium pricing for Pixel 3 phones. The India prices are expected to be announced soon after the launch event in New York.

