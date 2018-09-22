Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL image render, price leaked ahead of Oct 9 launch

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will feature dual front cameras, which will support a new feature called ‘Super Selfie’. (Image: Evan Blass) Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will feature dual front cameras, which will support a new feature called ‘Super Selfie’. (Image: Evan Blass)

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL have been leaked in new image render by tipster Evan Blass. The render shows the two phones from the front. As speculated previously, Pixel 3 will come with a design similar to that of Pixel 2 with thick bezels on top and bottom. The larger Pixel 3 XL will sport a notched display. There will no home button on the front, and both Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will feature dual front cameras, which will support a new feature called ‘Super Selfie’, though whether Google adds improved face unlocking feature is not clear at this point.

Separately, Google Pixel 3 has been spotted on Chinese e-tailer Jd.com’s website. A screenshot of the listing, which reveals the price of the upcoming Pixel phone, was posted by WCCFTech. The listing has since been removed, though it reveals that Pixel 3 will have a price tag of 4,999 yuan, which is around Rs 52,800 on conversion. If one goes by the listing, this could be the first time Google launches its Pixel phones in China. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt given there is no official confirmation.

Google Pixel 3 has been leaked in black and white colour options. Earlier this week, Google posted an official teaser hinting at a new mint green colour variant. The page also shows that Pixel 3 devices could be available in dual tone black-dark grey as well as silver-white colour options.

Also read: Google Pixel 3 teaser goes up on official Google Store

A set of images renders with official cases were also shared by Dutch website nieuwemobiel.nl, and they claim to have received the press renders from a reliable source. If one goes by the images, they are close to what the leaks have revealed. Google is expected to stick with the single rear camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as the circular fingerprint scanner on the back.

Since you guys keep asking… pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 will be unveiled on October 9 in New York. Ahead of launch, we’ve seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming devices. Google Store in the US put out a live link with number ‘3’ all over it. Users can sign up in order to get updates. In terms of specifications, Pixel 3 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, come with 4GB RAM.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd