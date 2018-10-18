Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL India launch: How to pre-order through Airtel online store

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Here’s how you can pre-order them through Airtel online store.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available for pre-order on Airtel online store with a down payment starting at Rs 17,000. The telco is offering EMI and built-in plan benefits as well. The pre-order and 18 months EMI plan is available on all the three colour variants- Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink. Airtel will the delivery of the devices from November 3.

Consumers who pre-book the Google Pixel 3 64GB model will have to make a down-payment of Rs 17,000. Airtel has provided 18-months EMI plan at Rs 3,499 a month for Pixel 3 smartphone. As for Pixel 3 XL, the 64GB and 128GB storage model can be pre-ordered at Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,000 respectively. EMI for both the variants comes at Rs 3,999 per month for 18 months.

In case you are looking to pre-book Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from Airtel Online Store, here’s how you can do it.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: How to pre-order through Airtel Online Store

1. First up, open the Airtel online store by visiting http://www.airtel.in/onlinestore/

2. Select the brand Google on the main that will lead you to the product listing

3. Following this, select the model, Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL that you want to pre-order and then tap on the View Details option

4. The leading product page Google Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL will ask you to choose the colour option and storage

5. The colour and storage variant of the smartphone once selected, enter the Pincode and click on the Buy Now button

6. The following page will then ask you to enter your mobile number

7. You will receive an OTP number on your mobile phone, type it and select Validate option

8. The checkout page will require you to fill your personal details, for instance, your name, email-id etc

9. After this you will be asked to enter the delivery address, fill in the details, check the Terms and Conditions box and tap on Delivery Here option. Your pre-order will then be placed.

The 18-months EMI plan bundle built-in plan benefit from Airtel that include 100GB data per month with rollover, unlimited local, national and roaming calls, three months of free Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,500, one year of free Amazon Prime subscription and a free Airtel Secure subscription that covers accidental or physical damage of the phone.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Price in India, specifications

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL was launched at the company’s annual hardware event earlier this month. Google Pixel 3 comes for a price of Rs 71,000 for the 64GB storage model while the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 80,000. Meanwhile, Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage model comes for a cost of Rs 83,000 and the 128GB model is priced at Rs 92,000.

Out of the two, Google Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with a notch. The Pixel 3, on the other hand, has a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The all-new Pixel 3 series feature a dual-front facing cameras having an 8MP sensor. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has IP68 rated water and dust resistance. The phones run the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS and carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a 12.2MP primary camera at the back and house a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

