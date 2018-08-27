Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Expected release date, price, specs, etc

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Rumours, leaks, specifications, price, release date, and more. (Image of the Pixel 2 lineup for representation) Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Rumours, leaks, specifications, price, release date, and more. (Image of the Pixel 2 lineup for representation)

The Pixel 2 lineup marked Google’s aggressive foray into the hardware business. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were pitted as flagship devices, with focus on a clean user interface and the best camera experience. Out of the two, the Pixel 2 XL suffered from significant issues from screen burn-in to crackling audio quality.

A year after the launch of the Pixel 2 lineup, Google’s hardware team is now getting ready with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Both the third-generation handsets will be high-end devices, featuring extra large displays, top-end hardware and Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Google has remained tight-lipped about the Pixel 3, but that hasn’t stopped leaks and speculation surrounding the third-generation devices. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

What is the release date for the new Google Pixel phones?

Google typically holds its annual hardware event towards the end of year, and it’s hard to see the company shifting from that pattern. Just for your information, Google launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4 last year, and the Pixel deputed in October 2016. Although Google has not confirmed a release date when it plans to hold an event, multiple reports claim the Pixel 3 launch might take place on October 4, 2018.

What features can we expect in the Pixel 3 XL?

We have been hearing a lot about the Pixel 3 XL, which will be competing with iPhone X 2018 and Galaxy Note 9. Based on both leaked photos and renders, the Pixel 3 XL is going to look a lot like its predecessor, the Pixel 2 XL. The device features dual-tone construction with the upper portion made out of glass, while the remaining portion will have a metallic touch to it.

The Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch display, making it one of the few phones in that price segment to feature a massive display. This time though, Google plans to add a supersised notch above the screen. Apparently, the notch will be narrower but taller than the iPhone X’s notch and houses two cameras and possibly one of the speakers. Like the Pixel 2 XL, the third-generation Pixel device will ship with a single camera on the rear, along with a fingerprint scanner. What’s interesting about the Pixel 3 XL is a pair of Pixel buds included in the box.

The new Android 9 Pie will be ship with the Pixel 3 XL this fall, but the latest mobile operating system is already rolling out to Google’s current-generation Pixel phones. Perhaps the highlight of Android Pie is the gesture-based navigation system. Similar to the iPhone X, users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see your open apps, but you will also see the Google search bar and most used apps in the same view. It is perhaps no surprise to see that Google will price the Pixel 3 XL on a higher side. This will be a flagship smartphone, so expect to pay a bit more for the Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 XL specifications [expected]

6.7-inch display, 2,960 x 1,440

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

12.2MP rear camera

Dual lenses on the front

3,430mAh battery with wireless charging

Android 9 Pie

What about the Pixel 3?

In addition to the Pixel 3 XL, Google will launch a compact version of the flagship phone. Not a lot is known about the Pixel 3, but we do know that the phone will not have a notch, unlike the Pixel 3 XL. Rumour has it that the Pixel 3 will have slimmer bezels than the Pixel 2, though exactly how much is unknown. In terms of specifications, the device will likely feature a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Expect the Pixel 3 XL to have a single camera on the back, dual selfie snappers, and front-facing stereo speakers. Compared to the Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3 XL will likely cost in the vicinity of $649 (or approx Rs 45,459).

