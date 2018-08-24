Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL dual front cameras to get ‘Super Selfies’, Visual Core chip for rear lens

Google will introduce major improvements on the rear camera of Pixel 3 series with a new Visual Core chip, while front cameras will get something called ‘Super Slefies’. Google will introduce major improvements on the rear camera of Pixel 3 series with a new Visual Core chip, while front cameras will get something called ‘Super Slefies’.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones are speculated to ship with dual front cameras and a single rear camera sensor. According to a 9to5 Google report, the Mountain View company will introduce major improvements on the rear camera with a new Visual Core chip, while front cameras will get something called ‘Super Slefies’. The front camera sensors will be included in the notch of Pixel 3 XL.

What seems interesting is Google will likely stick with single rear sensor at the back for its third Pixel series as well. A dual camera setup on the back has become a common feature on most smartphone these days, and the feature is available on budget phones as well. However, the report quotes a source, which told the site that Google is “doubling down on making a single camera powerful enough to not need a second camera”.

Google Pixel series is well-known for its camera prowess, and single rear lens on Pixel 2 series can easily take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL take advantage of advanced software to produce bokeh photos. The report adds that low light photos clicked using the rear shooter on the upcoming Pixel 3 will “incredible” thanks to upgrades. The front sensors will reportedly also improve a security/facial recognition feature, details of which are unclear at this point.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL front cameras will reportedly click better selfies, and improvements to ‘Portrait’ mode will also be introduced. Also, one of the two front-facing sensors on both the phones will have a wide angle lens. More leaks from a Russian site Mobile-Review hint at zoom-in support for selfie camera as well as two new options – “Natural” and “Soft” – in the existing face retouching feature.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are expected to be announced in the first week of October. According to a Bloomberg report, the Pixel 3 XL will feature a notch and edge-to-edge display, while the Pixel 3 will not. Both phones are said to feature dual front cameras, but only a single lens on the back, according to Bloomberg. The phones will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Pixel 3 lineup is expected to support wireless charging as well.

