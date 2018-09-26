Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL spotted in black, white colour variants in new image renders

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been spotted in new image renders. (Image Source: WinFuture.de) Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been spotted in new image renders. (Image Source: WinFuture.de)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been spotted in new image renders. Shared by WinFuture.de, these images show the upcoming Pixel phones in black and white colour options, and appear to confirm rumoured design specifications. Google Pixel 3 series will be launched on October 9, and will run Android Pie out of the box.

From the images uploaded online, one can clearly spot the Pixel 3 as the phone without the display notch, while Pixel 3 XL comes with a notched display, which has been reported according to previous leaks as well.

The image renders also show dual-front cameras on both Pixel 3 series phones, as well as a chin at the bottom. WinFuture.de suggests that each of these cameras will be 8MP, though they could have different sensor. Also, these phones will sport two microphones, out of which the bottom will hold a wide integrated speaker.

Both Pixel 3 series phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 845 processor, with Pixel 3 XL, estimated to sport a 6.2-inch display, being rumoured to offer 64GB and 128GB internal storage options.

Meanwhile, Pixel 3, that could offer a 5.5-inch display, could come with a 4GB RAM option, though other specifications remain unknown. The dual front cameras on these phones are expected to support a new feature called ‘Super Selfie’, and the possibility of improved face unlocking is speculative. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will retain the single rear camera, as well as the fingerprint sensor at the back from the Pixel 2 series.

Besides the dual-tone black/dark grey and silver/white colour options showcased, Google is likely to add a mint green and pink colour variant with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Besides, one could also expect the launch of a new wireless charging stand, designated as ‘Pixel Stand’.

