Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL codenames spotted in Android AOSP

Google Pixel 3 series is due to launch in October 2018, if one goes by the previous timeline and it looks like there will be two variants this year as well. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL codenames have now been spotted on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The phones are codenamed ‘crosshatch’ and ‘blueline’ and both of these make an appearance in the AOSP code.

According to DroidLife, which first spotted the reference, it looks like “work on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has picked,” from June. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL’s codenames are mentioned along with the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Pixel and Pixel XL series as well, according to the details shared in the report. Earlier it was reported that Google could be worked on another variant of the Pixel 3, though based on the recent leaks, it looks like there will be only two variants.

Previous design leaks have indicated that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will have dual-front cameras, and Google could just continue with the single-rear camera. Google will likely continue to power the Portrait mode on the back with software, as it has done in the Pixel 2 series. The Portrait mode was one of the highlights of the Pixel 2’s camera.

Leaked renders by tipster @OnLeaks, showed that the Pixel 3 XL will have a notch design, while the smaller Pixel 3 will have really slim bezels on the side. The Pixel 3’s display could have a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, while the Pixel 3 XL could have a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to the notch. Given that Android P will support the notch design, the expectation is that Pixel series will also introduce the same.

An earlier report by Bloomberg had also noted that the Pixel 3 XL will come with a notch-like design from the front. The Pixel 3 XL’s display could be 6.2-inches in size. Both phones will also have a fingerprint sensor at the back, and not the in-display fingerprint sensor we have seen companies like Oppo and Vivo offer in their flagship devices.

Google’s Pixel 3 series will continue with the flagship like pricing we have seen on the previous versions of the phones. Reports have also talked about a budget Pixel smartphone being offered by Google, but for now that looks unlikely.

