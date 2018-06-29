Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL CAD renders leaked; reveal dual-front cameras

Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been viewed from new render leaks. (Image source: OnLeaks, MySmartPrice) Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been viewed from new render leaks. (Image source: OnLeaks, MySmartPrice)

Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been viewed from new render leaks. Spotted by tipster @OnLeaks, the 5K CAD image renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and a 360-degree video show some design specifications of these phones. Expected to launch in October 2018, these phones could feature single-rear cameras, and dual-front cameras. These CAD renders have been shared by MySmartPrice, which has also put out the video leak.

According to renders accessed by @OnLeaks, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL appear with a single rear camera module, placed at the top left corner, with a Flash module on the side. The front indicates that both phones could feature dual-front cameras. While the Pixel 3 XL has been spotted with a notch, smaller than the iPhone X, the Pixel 3 can be seen having very slim bezels.

It raises the possibility that the smaller Google Pixel Pixel 3 could have a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, while the Pixel 3 XL, being larger, could have a 19:9 aspect ratio. These images also showed fingerprint sensors on the back of both Pixel phones.

Here comes your very first look at the Google #PIXEL3 + a fresh new look at the #PIXEL3XL! (360° videos + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CADs)), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/tnW2qMmgRG pic.twitter.com/q6fasFiVP6 — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 27, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Among various rumoured specifications, the Pixel 3 is expected to come with a 5.3-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL could offer a 6.2-inch display. They are also expected to continue a similar design from the Pixel 2 series, and will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. As speculated, the Pixel 3 series will have a USB type-C port at the bottom. The half glass and half metal design at the back will continue though with some refinements if one goes by these CAD renders.

These devices are also expected to be based on Android P, and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The battery capacity of both phones is not yet known. Camera enhancements, though, are expected via software tweaks. It also looks like Google will continue with the trend of powering ‘Bokeh’ or Portrait mode via software and will not introduce a dual-rear camera.

