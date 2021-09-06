Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL users are reporting bricking issue

Google had launched its Pixel 3 series smartphones back in 2018. Now various users have reported on the company’s support forums as well as Reddit that their Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are getting bricked and unresponsive after a random shutdown. The smartphones seem to be booting in a recovery mode called the Qualcomm “Emergency Download mode” (EDL) instead of Android.

While some Google Pixel 3 users have reported that a total shutdown occurred after an overnight security update, others say it came out of nowhere. Various affected users have stated that Google Support is not of any help to them since the devices are out of warranty.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were released in October 2018 and many of the devices sold are either out of warranty or are about to lose support soon. Google has not acknowledged this as a widespread issue of now and users are worried that they might have to pay for repairs or buy a new smartphone.

In a similar incident that took place earlier this year, the company had extended the warranty of Pixel 4 XL in some regions to cover various known issues that led to the devices shutting down frequently for some users. The company extended warranties for an additional year in these regions to take care of certain power-related issues, including problems with wired and wireless charging, faster-than-expected battery drain, random restarts, and more. The repair program can be availed by Google Pixel 4 XL users in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan.