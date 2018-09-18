Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Google Pixel 3 might be launched in a pink colour variant

The fourth colour variant of the Google Pixel 3 is expected to be Pink, but the company might end up calling it Rose Gold.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 2:03:23 pm
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3 pink, Pixel 3 pink, Pixel 3 XL pink, Google Pixel 3 XL pink, Google Pixel 3 rose gold, Pixel 3 rose gold, Pixel 3 XL Rose Gold, Google Pixel 3 XL rose gold, Pixel, Google The code of the page is incomplete, due to which the fourth colour of the Pixel 3 seems to be widely missing from the page.  (Image: Twitter)

Google recently put up a coming soon teaser page for the Pixel 3 on its official Japanese ‘With Google’ website. The teaser page showcased three possible colour combinations that the device may come in – black, white, and mint. It seems just like the earlier Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3 lineup of devices will sport a dual tone back. Now a Twitter user @CasVanDinter, claims to have found the source code of the website, which states there will be a fourth colour, which is currently hidden.

According to the tweet, the fourth colour variant of the Google Pixel 3 will be Pink, but the company might end up calling it Rose Gold. The code of the page is incomplete, due to which the fourth colour seems to be widely missing from the page. Many people have taken to Twitter saying that Google is messing with users by hiding stuff like this in plain sight.

The company is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones at an event in New York on October 9.

According to earlier reports, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The Pixel 3 will sport a 5.4-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Pixel 3 XL might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both the devices will run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system in its stock avatar out-of-the-box.

