Google Pixel 3 might be launched in a pink colour variant

Google recently put up a coming soon teaser page for the Pixel 3 on its official Japanese ‘With Google’ website. The teaser page showcased three possible colour combinations that the device may come in – black, white, and mint. It seems just like the earlier Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3 lineup of devices will sport a dual tone back. Now a Twitter user @CasVanDinter, claims to have found the source code of the website, which states there will be a fourth colour, which is currently hidden.

According to the tweet, the fourth colour variant of the Google Pixel 3 will be Pink, but the company might end up calling it Rose Gold. The code of the page is incomplete, due to which the fourth colour seems to be widely missing from the page. Many people have taken to Twitter saying that Google is messing with users by hiding stuff like this in plain sight.

The company is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones at an event in New York on October 9.

4th Pixel 3 color! Fourth Pixel 3 color hidden in the source code 👨🏼‍💻 Is there a new color joining the Pixel family: Peach ? #Pixel #Pixel3 #Pixel3XL #Pixel3XLWatch2018 #GooglePixel3 pic.twitter.com/j3rqtRlBQ0 — Cas van Dinter (@CasVanDinter) September 16, 2018

According to earlier reports, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The Pixel 3 will sport a 5.4-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Pixel 3 XL might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both the devices will run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system in its stock avatar out-of-the-box.

