Google Pixel 3 Lite XL with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

A new leak claims that a lite version of the Google Pixel 3 XL has shown up on Geekbench. The device in question was running on Android 9.0 Pie and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, according to BGR. The site lists down the model as a “Foxconn by Pixel 3”, which means the upcoming device will be assembled by the Taiwanese contract manufacturer.

Further, the Geekbench score reveals that the Pixel 3 XL Lite is going to be a mid-range smartphone. On single-score testing, the handset achieved a score of 1805 and on multi-core, it tallied a score of 5790. In other words, don’t expect the Pixel 3 XL Lite to be as powerful as the Pixel 3 XL, which comes with the Snapdragon 845 processor.

So far, we have heard that Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may feature a 5.5-inch display. Reports have suggested that the Snapdragon 670 or 710 will power the device, coupled with 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, a 12MP single rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Renders confirm that the device will feature a headphone jack.

But before you get too excited about the smartphone, keep in mind that Google has not confirmed the Pixel 3 XL Lite yet. According to Android Police sources, Google is set to launch the Pixel 3 XL Lite as well as Pixel 3 Lite sometime in Spring in the US. A prototype appeared on a Russian blog in November, first revealed that Google might be working on a lite version of its flagship smartphone.