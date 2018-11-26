Toggle Menu Sections
Google Pixel 3 Lite to be a mid-range phone? Here’s what we know so farhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/google-pixel-3-lite-to-be-a-mid-range-phone-what-we-know-so-far-5465126/

Google Pixel 3 Lite to be a mid-range phone? Here’s what we know so far

Google introduced two Pixel phones back in October, but it looks like a third variant of the Pixel 3 series could also be on the way: the Pixel 3 Lite

Google, Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite specifications, Pixel 3 features, pixel 3 lite price in India, Pixel 3 Lite launch date
Google Pixel 3 Lite will allegedly be a mid-range option from the company and it could launch soon. Here’s what we know so far.

Google introduced two Pixel phones back in October, but it looks like a third variant of the Pixel 3 series could also be on the way: the Pixel 3 Lite. According to rumours, the Pixel 3 Lite will be a more affordable option with a price tag of around $400 to $500 and is codenamed ‘Sargo’.

The past few days have seen several images, and even photo samples of the Pixel 3 Lite being leaked online.

Whether Google actually launches a Pixel 3 Lite is still unclear. After all, the company has maintained that it views Pixel as a premium smartphone brand, which is supposed to compete with Apple’s iPhone.

Launching a mid-range, affordable Pixel 3 Lite would be contrary to what the company has claimed so far. Still the Pixel 3 Lite leaks are not going anywhere, and here’s a look at what has been reported.

Advertising

Pixel 3 Lite: Basic specifications

According to Russian website Rozetked.me, which leaked the first set of images for the Pixel 3 Lite, the phone will have a plastic body and a 5.56-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution which will be  2220 × 1080 pixels or 444 ppi in terms of pixel density. The report also claimed the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

However, other reports have claimed the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Either way Google will likely continue with the 4GB RAM option on the phone like with the other two Pixel 3 phones.

The Rozetked.me website also claims the phone’s base variant will come with 32GB storage, which if it turns out to be true will be disappointing for the device priced at $400-$500.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 Lite first camera samples leak out ahead of launch

Pixel 3 Lite: Design

Google Pixel 3 Lite will likely have a plastic body, according to the leaked images. However, the image shared by Rozetked.me also had a C logo at the back of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite, instead of the G, which is seen on the Pixel phones. This does raise some doubts about the authenticity of the claims.

Meanwhile, another image shared by the tipster @VenyaGeskin1 on Twitter, claims to show the Pixel 3 Lite ‘Sargo’ next to the Pixel 3 smartphone. Again the veracity of the image shared cannot be confirmed, though the smaller Pixel 3 Lite does appear to sport with reduced bezels.

Reports have also claimed it will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is interesting. Google removed the headphone jack on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series, but it looks like the affordable option could once again see the feature being included.

Pixel 3 Lite: Camera

According to reports, Pixel 3 Lite will continue with the same 12MP rear camera and sport a single 8MP front camera. The newer Pixel 3 series has dual front cameras of 8MP+8MP each.

Google has included Portrait mode on both the front and rear cameras of the Pixel 3 series, like it did with the Pixel 2. The Portrait mode is driven by software, and it should likely be a part of the Pixel 3 Lite as well, in case it does launch.

Advertising

Rozetked also managed to get their hands on a prototype version of Pixel 3 Lite and shared camera samples from the phone. Based on the sample, it does not look like this camera will offer any compromise in terms of performance.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android