Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted beside iPhone XS, Pixel 3 XL and other flagships in new leak

Google Pixel 3 Lite has been spotted alongside other flagship phones, from images shared by a Russian website Wylsa. The product, with the codename Pixel Sargo, is visible beside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as well as iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X and the older iPhone

While the company is yet to make any announcements regarding the phone, it is believed that Pixel 3 Lite would be a stripped down version of Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3 Lite model featured in the images is a white colour variant, that features a yellow power button. Against all the iPhones, this becomes more prominent, as the phone also appears slightly larger than iPhone X, iPhone XS which have 5.8-inch displays. Rumours have claimed the Pixel 3 Lite will have a 5.56-inch display, so it remains to be seen how the phone ends up being bigger than the two iPhones.

A yellow power button can be spotted on the right side, above the volume rocker controls. The front sports a visible chin, and a notchless display that holds a single front camera and a receiver microphone at the top.

At the back, one can spot a non-glass back, without the matte finish partition seen on Pixel 3 XL. It features a single rear camera supported by LED flash, like other Pixel phones. Curiously though, the phone comes with a ‘C’ embossed at the bottom, where the Google’s ‘G’ symbol would be expected. Previously leaked images have also shown a C at the back instead of the G.

Russian website Rozetked.me has claimed that Pixel 3 Lite could feature a 5.56-inch FHD+ IPS display. The phone could be run by the Snapdragon 670 processor, and come with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is expected to be priced between $400 (Rs 28,400 approx.) and $500 (Rs 35,500 approx.).