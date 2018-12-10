Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite image renders shared in latest leak

Google is expected to launch a Pixel 3 Lite as well this year, if one goes by the consistent spate of leaks that has taken place. In the latest one, 91Mobiles and tipster OnLeaks have revealed image renders of what the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite could look like.

The renders give a clear look at both the Pixel 3 Lite variants, which will come with a single front camera, and not a dual-front camera as have seen on the more premium Pixel 3 variant.

Previously the Pixel 3 Lite has been photographed next to the new iPhone XR, the regular Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone XS and iPhone X as well.

According to the latest leak by 91Mobiles, the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite will sport a 5.5-inch and 6-inch display, come with 4GB RAM, a similar 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and 32GB storage space at the base variant. There’s no notch on the Pixel 3 XL Lite, unlike the Pixel 3 XL.

The expectation is that the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which has also been hinted by previous leaks. It also looks like the phones will run Android 9.0 Pie at launch, and come with most of the camera features as seen on the regular Pixel devices.

Previously a Russian website Wylsa had shared images of the Pixel 3 Lite next to the other flagship phones. The white colour variant with a yellow power button was placed next to the iPhone X, iPhone XS which have 5.8-inch displays and it appeared to be slightly larger in size.

The front of the Pixel 3 Lite will have a chin, and the side bezels are still visible, though they are thinner. The overall design philosophy will be similar to the Pixel 3 series with the half glass/half metal look, though the Pixel 3 XL actually has a complete glass back. Google has however, given the glass a very different matte finish.

Previous renders have shown that the Google Pixel 3 Lite might have a ‘C’ at the bottom instead of the G logo, though the latest one from 91Mobiles, shows the regular G at the back. Russian website Rozetked.me has claimed that Pixel 3 Lite could be priced between $400 and $500, which is somewhere in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 price mark.

Google itself has not talked about the Pixel 3 Lite at all, and it will be interesting if the company does launch a budget variant of its premium phone. After all, Google has tried to pitch Pixel as a premium brand, comparable to the iPhone.