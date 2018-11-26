Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted next to Pixel 3 in new leaked image

Google Pixel 3 Lite, the purported mid-range Pixel 3 variant, has been leaked in a new hands-on image. While previous reports revealed the back side of the supposed Pixel 3 Lite, the latest leaked image now shows-off the front side of the phone. The leaked image which comes courtesy of the mobile tipster Ben Geskin showcase a Pixel 3 on the right and another phone on the left which is said to be the Pixel 3 Lite.

Advertising

The tipster shared the photo via his Twitter handle with a quote that reads, “Sargo and Pixel 3.” From what one can observe, the supposed Pixel 3 Lite has a taller display as compared to the standard Pixel 3 model. However, the front fascia appears quite similar with thin borders and chunky bezels at the chin and on the top of the display. The phone could be seen featuring dual front-firing speakers.

“Sargo” and Pixel 3 pic.twitter.com/MPETnj3BgL — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 23, 2018

Previously an APK teardown suggested Google working on two mid-end Pixel smartphones. The device with the codename ‘Bonito’ and ‘Sargo’ are said to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 and Snapdragon 600 series mobile platform. Recently leaked reports indicated the Pixel 3 Lite to feature similar design language as the Pixel 3. However, the phone is said to come with a 3.5mm audio jack which is missing on the high-end Pixel 3 version.

As per the Russian tech blogger Rozetked, the Pixel 3 Lite might sport a 5.65-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The phone is said to offer 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The blogger further suggested that the Pixel 3 Lite will have a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone is expected to have a battery backup of 2915mAh.