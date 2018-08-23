Google Pixel 3 leak suggests Apple iPhone X-like notch, wireless charging support

In what could be a live video of the handset posted by a Russian tech blogger, the upcoming Google Pixel 3 is likely to feature wireless charging support (Picture: Google Pixel 2 XL) In what could be a live video of the handset posted by a Russian tech blogger, the upcoming Google Pixel 3 is likely to feature wireless charging support (Picture: Google Pixel 2 XL)

Google Pixel 3 is likely to feature an Apple iPhone X style notch, courtesy of a leaked design on the internet. This is hardly surprising given that Pixel 3 is expected to be the first handset to run the new Android Pie 9.0 OS out-of-the-box. Since Android Pie has a provision for developers to create apps that are compatible with the notch, it makes perfect sense for Google to provide a notch above the display.

It has been a few weeks since the upcoming flagship smartphone by Google is making headlines for various leaks and rumours. According to new leaks, Google Pixel 3 lineup is expected to support wireless charging as well. In a live video of the handset posted by a Russian tech blogger, the upcoming Google Pixel 3 is shown with the wireless charging support. If it is indeed true, Google Pixel 3 lineup should offer a glass-back design and this could be mean an overhaul of the half glass and half metal design from the previous two series.

According to the set of pictures leaked on a Russian tech blog Rozetked, Pixel 3’s retail box is expected bundle USB-C Pixel Buds, a charger, and a USB-C headphone dongle. From the leaked images, it has a big notch display and a single rear camera to offer. The handset is expected to feature a screen with 2960 x 1440 QHD+ resolution.

Previously, there was a report that Google may be testing a new version of Pixel launcher. According to the report, the launcher will display the Google Assistant icon on the right corner of the search bar. Google’s Pixel launcher is currently available for Google Pixel and Android One lineup of smartphones. Reports have also said that the Google Pixel 3 will come with a dual-front camera. Again it remains to be seen if Google will introduce face recognition on the Pixel 3 series.

