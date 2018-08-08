Google Pixel 3 launch on October 4: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 3 release date could be October 4, 2018, according to a screenshot shared by YouTuber Brandon Lee from This Is Tech Today channel (Google Pixel 2 / Bloomberg). Google Pixel 3 release date could be October 4, 2018, according to a screenshot shared by YouTuber Brandon Lee from This Is Tech Today channel (Google Pixel 2 / Bloomberg).

Google Pixel 3 release date could be October 4, 2018, according to a screenshot shared by YouTuber Brandon Lee from This Is Tech Today channel. Brandon shared the screenshot of a web page on FameBit, a Google-owned YouTube influencer marketing platform. The screenshot reveals Famebit ad seeking video creators who are willing to switch to Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 and create a video. Famebit ad reads “The Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4 2018”. It also comes with a disclaimer saying ‘for Canadian distributors only’.

From what is known so far, Google’s upcoming Pixel lineup is likely to be comprised of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, successors to last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Previous leaks indicate that one of the Pixel 3 series phones might feature a notch over the display.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Rumoured features, specifications

Google’s newly-announced Android 9 Pie has a provision for developers to create apps that are compatible with a notched display. Both the handsets are rumoured to sport a single rear camera and dual selfie cameras. Google Pixel 3 XL is said to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display supporting and 19:9 aspect ratio. Both the handsets will run Android 9 Pie. Additionally, both Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to support wireless charging.

In terms of hardware, the phones will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, given these are premium flagship phones. The front camera on the Pixel 3 series could be a dual-version, while the rear camera is expected to continue with a single sensor. Both the front and rear camera will support Portrait mode, which Google introduced in the 2017 variants with Pixel 2 phones.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL expected design

Last week, Google Pixel 3 XL was leaked in a Clearly White colour option, courtesy of an image spotted by XDA Developers. The leak, however, did not offer more details in terms of specifications of the upcoming Google flagship. According to leaked pictures, Google Pixel 3 XL is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone might sport a glass back, primarily for wireless charging support.

There have been multiple reports in the past revealing a notch design for the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 is likely to feature a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, whereas the Pixel 3 XL could have a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to the notch.

