Will Google Pixel 3 be launched on October 4?

Google Pixel 3 is likely to be launched on October 4. This has been spotted by Brandon Lee of This Is Tech Today, who shared a screenshot of a Famebit page with the phone’s launch date on it. Famebit is Google’s platform to interact with third parties and makes the Pixel 3 launch date appear authentic.

The Famebit ad features the Google Pixel 3 for Canadaian creators, with the message “The Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4 2018”. It also comes with a disclaimer, that said ‘for Canadian distributors only’. While the leak hasn’t been trusted by any agency, October 4 is the same date when Google launched the Pixel and Pixel 2 series in previous years. It is not known if the posting was done by Google itself, or another agency.

So far, it is known that Google’s Pixel 3 series will feature the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, successors to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. From leaks, it is known that one of the Pixel 3 series phones would feature a notch over the display. It has also been predicted that Google will launch both phones with a single-rear camera, while dual-front cameras are expected in both Pixel 3 series devices.

Previous reports have indicated that Pixel 3 XL will come in a 19:9 screen aspect ratio, as well as a 6.2-inch display, which is expected to be OLED, like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both phones will also run Android P, that provides support for notched smartphones. In addition, these devices are also expected to support wireless charging, as the leak of the company’s Pixel Stand suggests.

