Google Pixel 3 Japan teaser video shows ‘Active Edge’ display

Google has posted a promotional video of its upcoming Pixel 3 in Japan. Reported by 9to5Google, the video shows the company teasing its ‘Active Edge’ feature, that had been seen in the Pixel 2 series as well. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be globally launched at an event on October 9.

The Pixel 3 has been uploaded to a teaser page created for the phone’s launch in Japan. This page represents the significance of ‘squeezing’ in Japanese culture, from handshakes to hugs, and grips to squashes.

As known, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL design features an ‘Active Edge’, that activates Google Assistant if a user squeezes at the edges. The feature was first seen on HTC’s phones. As per the video, the same feature will be carried onto Pixel 3, with the exact same function. Google’s latest video is also a landmark, as 9to5Google reports that the company will make its smartphone debut in Japan with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

This teaser video also plays on black, white, green and pink colours, through the character’s costumes, and objects on display. Previous leaks have suggested that besides the black and white options, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could be launched in a Mint Green colour variant, as well as a pink option. Though one can also spot blue and yellow across many segments of the video, it is not known if the Pixel 3 series phones would be available in these colours.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could have taller displays than their previous iterations, with the latter expected to sport a notched screen. These phones will run Snapdragon 845, and be based on Android 9 Pie, though other details remain sketchy. Also, one can expect dual front cameras on both phones, though they would ship with a single rear sensor. Both Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 could also retain a fingerprint scanner, that would be located at the back.

