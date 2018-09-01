Google Pixel 3 hands-on images leaked, sports display without notch

The leaked images suggest, the Pixel 3 will sport a similar design to the current Pixel 2 XL. (Image: Reddit) The leaked images suggest, the Pixel 3 will sport a similar design to the current Pixel 2 XL. (Image: Reddit)

Google is expected to launch the next generation Pixel smartphone lineup, including Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in October. A few hands-on images of the Pixel 3 have been posted online by a Reddit user. In the images, the Pixel 3 sports a notch-less 5.5-inch display, dual front firing speakers, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The images suggest the Pixel 3 will sport a similar design to the current Pixel 2 XL. The back sports a dual-tone look, with a glossy black glass on top and matte-painted metal encompassing the device. The back also consists of a fingerprint sensor and a single camera unit paired with a dual tone LED flash.

Alongside the leaked live images, the Reddit user also posted a few specifications of the device online. It is said to sport a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. All of this will be backed by a 2,915mAh battery.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 3, according to the leak, will carry an 8MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, it will feature an 8MP camera sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.2 similar to the variable aperture camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy S9 series of smartphones.

