Google Pixel 3 features OLED display panel manufactured by LG, reveals teardown

Google Pixel 3 starts at Rs 71,000, whereas, the Pixel 3 XL starts at Rs 83,000. (Image: iFixit)

Google recently launched its new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones globally. In a teardown of both the devices by iFixit, it was found that the OLED display used inside the Pixel 3 XL is manufactured by Samsung, whereas the one used on the Pixel 3 is manufactured by LG. Last year we saw a Samsung panel being used in the Pixel 2 and an LG panel being used on the Pixel 2 XL.

The Pixel 2 XL was panned for its display, which had screen burn-in issues when it first launched. Google had later issues an update to fix some of the problems, though the screen remained an issue with the Pixel 2 XL. With the newer Pixel 3 XL, Google appears to have solved the problem by going with Samsung for the bigger display and is mostly getting positive reviews around this.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the LG OLED display panel used inside the Pixel 3 is the same one Google used for the last year’s Pixel 2 XL. However, the earlier issues seem to have been solved with the new Pixel 3 phone, which does have a slightly bigger 5.5-inch display. Google Pixel 3 does not sport a notch though, unlike the bigger Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 is priced at Rs 71,000 for the 64GB internal storage variant, the 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 80,000. Whereas, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB internal storage and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000, respectively.

Also Read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL India launch: How to pre-order through Airtel online store

Google Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED notched display. Whereas, the Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display. The Pixel 3 series feature a dual-front facing cameras having an 8MP sensors. Both the devices come with IP68 dust and water resistance. The phones run the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar and are powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a 12.2MP camera on the back and a fingerprint sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd