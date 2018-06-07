Google Pixel 3 codename ‘Blueline’ appears in AOSP Commits

Google Pixel 3 bears the codename “Blueline”. (Image of Google Pixel XL for representation) Google Pixel 3 bears the codename “Blueline”. (Image of Google Pixel XL for representation)

Google Pixel 3 is said to be under development and internally bears the codename “Blueline”. Droid Life reports that a smartphone codenamed “Blueline” has been spotted for the first time in an AOSP commit. The report claims the reference of the “Blueline” is mentioned through a single commit that relates to some form of a “new spam API” in the Android Dialer. Evidently, the verified user tested the feature on a Blueline device.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about the codename “Blueline”. Three Pixel 3 codenames were leaked in October last year – albacore, crosshatch, and blueline. The first-generation Pixel phones had codenamed Merlin and Sailfish and the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were codenamed Walleye and Taimen. Interestingly, Google uses fish names for its phones when it referred them internally. The Pixel 3, which is internally known as “Blueline”, is the name of a fish. While nothing is official, the codenames give us the opportunity to speculate.

Google is speculated to be working on three Pixel-branded smartphones – Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and a mid-end smartphone with the codename “Bonito”. While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will reportedly arrive in October along with Android P; the third Pixel smartphone is expected to be a mid-end device with the Snapdragon 710 and will only arrive in early 2019. All we know that the Pixel 3 and Pixel XL are going to be premium smartphones, and one of the devices will come with a notch above the screen. Other details of the Pixel 3 series, including price, specifications, availability and features are not available at the moment.

