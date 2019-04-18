Google Pixel 3 can now automatically capture selfies when users kiss

Google has added a new shutter-free mode to the Photobooth mode in its Pixel 3’s camera app. The company claims that this will make it easier for users to click selfies. The new shutter-free mode makes extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) to click the images.

Advertising

According to the blog post, Google said it has trained their algorithms to accurately detect five common expressions and then capture them. These five expressions include smiling, sticking tounges out, kissing, duck face, puffed cheeks, and surprised look.

To be able to achieve this the company has used a variation of the Image Content Model, which is found in Google Clips. With this and the use of MobileNets, the device is able to continuously look for good selfies at high frame rates.

Right now, the feature has been made available on both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. To get it, users need to update the Google Camera app from the Play Store.

Advertising

Also Read: Android Q beta updates for Pixel being tested via Google Play Store: Report

When your app is updated, you can head to the ‘more’ section in the Google Camera app and select Photobooth mode. Now you just need to click the shutter button once and the AI will automatically take a selfie when it detects that the phone is in a steady position and the subjects in the frame have good expressions.

The company has also added a new kiss mode to Photobooth. In it, if you are kissing someone, your Google Pixel 3/3XL will automatically detect and click a selfie.