Google Pixel 3 camera can automatically scan business card for emails, reveals leaked video

The camera on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will be capable of quickly scanning an email address from a business card, without even taking a photograph. (Image: MySmartPrice)

Google Pixel 3 marketing videos have been leaked ahead of launch on October 9. The video, posted by MySmartPrice, reveals that the camera on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will be capable of quickly scanning an email address from a business card, without even taking a photograph. Post scanning email address, the phone will directly open the user’s email app.

Notably, Google Lens app already includes a similar feature, where users can directly save a contact’s information by taking a photo of their business card. Now, the feature will reportedly make its way into Pixel 3’s native camera app. Google Pixel 3 series will run Android Pie out of the box.

Google Pixel 3 video also highlights features such as Active Edge that we saw on the Pixel 2 series, as well as navigation gestures. Using the Active Edge feature, users can launch Google Assistant. Pixel 3 users will apparently be able to long press the power button to take screenshots. The camera can be launched by double pressing the power button.

Earlier this week, WinFuture.de posted image renders of Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, which show the phones in black and white colour options. The images also confirm rumoured design specifications. Pixel 3 will come without the display notch, while Pixel 3 XL will sport a notched display.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will sport dual front cameras as well as a chin at the bottom. The Pixel 3 series will continue with single rear camera sensors that we saw on the previous-generation Pixel phones. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. The Pixel 3 XL is estimated to sport a 6.2-inch display, being rumoured to offer 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. Pixel 3 could offer a 5.5-inch display and pack 4GB RAM.

Google is likely to introduce mint green and pink colour variants for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, besides the existing dual-tone black/dark grey and silver/white colour options. A new wireless charging stand called the ‘Pixel Stand’ is also rumoured to launch along side Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in New York.

