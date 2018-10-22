Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL users report image capture, audio and other issues

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 users report a list of issues with the new flagship smartphones

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL made its debut on October 9. While the new Pixel 3 series comes with a few upgrades over its predecessor, several users have taken to the Internet to report issues on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

To recall, the previous iteration Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were plagued by a list of issues as well, for instance, screen burn-in and blue shift on the Pixel 2 XL. Here is a list of issues that Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have reported so far.

Google Pixel 3: Memory management issue

Both Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL comes with 4GB of RAM. Several users have reported about memory management issue that kills apps running in the background. A few users noted that the background apps don’t survive for a long duration on the device. Independent developers examining Android code have suggested that it is a bug which can likely be fixed in a update later.

Google Pixel 3: Audio, microphone and video recording issue

Google Pixel 3 is reportedly having speaker issue. Users have reported that the front speaker on the phone “rattles and crackles” when playing it at a higher volume. A Pixel 3 XL taking to Reddit complained that “the speakers sounded like they were being run through a bitcrusher” even after trying the EQ fix, adjusting dB levels and even disabling musicfx.

A few Pixel 3 users have reported an issue with the microphone as well. Users complained that the audio recorded on the phone produce ‘displeasing metallic sound’. Moreover, several Pixel 3 users have even complained of facing audio quality issues while recording videos on the device. Google Pixel 2 XL has had a similar issue where the audio output ‘appeared’ to be distorted.

However, as per a BGR report, Google acknowledged the issue and has rolled out a software update to fix the problem.

Google Pixel 3: Image capture issue

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL carries a 12.2MP rear camera. This time around, the company has even added dual front-facing cameras on its new flagship Pixel 3 series. But while the new Pixel 3 line-up manages to capture stunning photos, several Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have complained that the smartphones fail to save the captured images.

Users took to Reddit to report about the issue and said that it occurs while using the HDR mode. As per reports, if a user exits the native camera app before it completes processing of an HDR image, the file does not get saved.

