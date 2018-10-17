Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now available for pre-order on Airtel online store

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL available for pre-order on Airtel online store with 18 months EMI plan

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available for pre-orders on Airtel online store in India. The leading telecom operator has announced that customers can pre-order the new Google flagship series starting October 17 with down payment starting at Rs 17,000 via the online store. Airtel is offering built-in plan benefits and convenient EMI options as well. The company stated that both Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL delivery will begin from November 3.

For those who pre-order Google Pixel 3 64GB model on Airtel online store, they will have to make a down-payment of Rs 17,000. Airtel is providing 18-month EMI plan at Rs 3,499 per month and built-in postpaid plan. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB storage model carries down-payment of Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,000 respectively along with 18-EMI plan at Rs 3,999 a month and built-in postpaid plan. The built-in postpaid plan includes benefits such as free Netflix subscription worth Rs. 1500 for three months, 100 GB data/month with rollover facility, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. In addition, customers will also get a free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year and Airtel Secure subscription.

Also Read- Google Pixel 3 review: The best camera phone in the market, but that’s not all

To recall Google Pixel 3 series made its debut at annual hardware event on October 9. The standard model, Google Pixel 3 64GB model comes for a price of Rs 71,000, while the 128GB version tags a price of Rs 80,000. The bigger variant, Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB model tags a price of Rs 83,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB storage model. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphones are IP68 certified and run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie OS. The new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL comes in three colour options- Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Google to onboard their latest range of devices to our Online Store and delight customers. We are also excited to continue our journey of offering a wide range of devices with affordable financing options on the Online Store,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd