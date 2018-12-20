Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL users report calling issues, failing microphones

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners are facing various issues related to phone calls, according to a report from Android Police. Complaints have ranged from call sound quality, inconsistent audio to microphone failures.

Advertising

Apparently, these call related issues are not isolated to a single telecom carrier or device SKU on both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in multiple countries. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL owners have also complained about the problem on Reddit and Google’s Pixel User Community forum.

According to a Pixel 3 XL user on Google’s Pixel Community forum, the issues aren’t only affecting normal cellular calls, instead, it is affecting Wi-Fi calling also. He said that even on most Wi-Fi calls he could hear a tinny voice of the other person, whereas the other person could not hear them at all.

According to users on Reddit and Google’s Pixel User Community forum users, these problems are intermittent and don’t impact every single call and sometimes, there are issues during the beginning of a call, whereas the rest of the call is perfectly fine. Currently, there are no credible solutions available to mitigate the problem, and Google also hasn’t issued any statement regarding these.

Some users claim to have fixed the problem by disabling the Advanced Calling or Enhanced 4G LTE Mode features, which basically turn on VoLTE calling support. However, some claim that this method does not work for them.