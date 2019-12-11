Google Pixel 3, 2, and 3a get new camera features, Live Caption

Google has already started rolling out the first-ever ‘Pixel feature drops’ with lots of new features. Google has already started rolling out the first-ever ‘Pixel feature drops’ with lots of new features.

Google rolls out software updates with improvements and bug fixes to Pixel phones regularly to enhance the overall user experience. On Tuesday, Google announced something that the company is calling ‘Pixel feature drops’. The ‘Pixel feature drops’ is different from regular software updates as it is primarily focused on bringing bigger updates like introducing a new feature to both old and new Pixel phones.

Google has already started rolling out the first-ever ‘Pixel feature drops’ with lots of new features to select users. The company says that these new features will come to all the compatible Pixel devices in the weeks to come.

The first ‘Pixel feature drops’ brings new camera and Google Duo features to Pixel 4 and some old Pixel phones like Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 2. For users in India, features coming to old Pixel phones matter the most, of course, because the new Pixel 4 is not available in the country.

“Pixel phones have always received monthly updates to improve performance and make your device safe. Now, feature drops will bring more helpful and fun features to users on a regular basis to continue to make your Pixel better than ever,” said Shenaz Zack, Product Manager at Google.

Features for Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a

Users get more control over the photos they have captured using the Pixel. Users will now be able to turn a normal picture into a portrait shot by blurring the background after it has been clicked. In fact, Pixel users will be able to edit the photos year after they have been click. This is a feature that we have recently seen on some Android phones.

Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 get a new Google Duo feature that will allow users to apply a portrait filter during an on-going call which wasn’t possible earlier.

The Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a get Recorder app that allows users to record, transcribe and search for audio clips. Pixel 4 was the first phone to launch with the Recorder app.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a get Live Caption, an automatic captioning system. Live Captions automatically captions videos and audio in real-time. Pixel 4 was the first phone from Google to launch with the Live Caption.

Focus mode comes to Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. It is a Digital Wellbeing tool on Android that allows users to get work done by temporarily pausing apps so they can focus on the task at hand.

Flip to Shhh comes to older generation Google Pixel phones like Pixel 2 and 2XL. This basically puts the phone in Do Not Disturb mode when screen placed downwards.

Google confirms that all Pixel devices will receive an update to its memory management when the ‘feature drops’ hit the phone. This update will allow Pixel phones to proactively compress cached applications so that users can run multiple applications at the same time.

