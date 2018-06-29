Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 15,599 on Airtel with Rs 41,499 discount: Is this offer worth it?

Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 15,599 on Airtel, which is a Rs 41,499 discount: Here are details on the offer. Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 15,599 on Airtel, which is a Rs 41,499 discount: Here are details on the offer.

Google Pixel 2 XL, the flagship phone from the company for 2017, is retailing at a price of Rs 15,599 on Airtel’s Online Store. The original price is listed as Rs 56,999 for the Pixel 2 XL for the 64GB variant, which means a discount of Rs 41,499 on the MRP. However, the Pixel 2 XL deal comes with a catch. The Airtel Google Pixel 2 deal also includes payments of Rs 2,799 per month for 18 month.

The user will pay Rs 2,799 per month, which comes to a total of Rs 50,382 over the 18 month period. However, the data offered in this plan is 50 GB per month, coupled with unlimited calling benefits. Other benefits include free Amazon Prime membership for one year, which is worth Rs 999 per year. There’s also free handset damage Protection for 12 months. So is the Airtel offer of Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 15,599 worth considering?

Users should keep in mind that this is a one time payment, and thus the price is attractive. However, the monthly payment of Rs 2,799 is a fairly high cost. Also, the data per month is limited to 50GB. The data offered per month is disappointing, especially when Airtel has plans at Rs 499 which offer 40GB data per month. Airtel’s Rs 649 per month plan on postpaid offers 90GB of data in total, which is more than the 50GB being offered with this plan on the Pixel 2 XL.

The one major advantage with the Google Pixel 2 XL discount is that the one-time payment is limited to Rs 15,599. So you are paying the rest of the sum later, but on a monthly basis. Airtel is also offering the smaller Pixel 2 at a price of Rs 12,599 down from the price of Rs 53,999. This is for the 128GB storage version. The Pixel 2 also has the same plan of Rs 2,799 for 18 months as the bigger Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 41,499 discount: Terms and conditions to keep in mind

Remember this is device is being bought on a loan under the terms and conditions mentioned on the Airtel Store. Users will have to get their ‘e-KYC’ done for the purchase, which means giving Aadhaar based electronic KYC details. Existing Airtel postpaid subscribers and new subscribers can both apply for this deal.

The terms and conditions also note, “You may purchase a Device on Offer by making a specified down-payment for the Device and availing the Loan for the remaining value of the Device from the Lender, which shall be payable by You through EMI(s).” So yes, the discount is there, but remember, you are paying for the rest of the amount via EMI over 18 months. And you cannot default on the monthly EMIs, which is Rs 2,799 in this case.

Also the terms and conditions note, that once the device is shipped to the customer, it cannot be cancelled or returned. Regarding any issue about the device’s warranty, Airtel is not responsible and users will have to contact the device manufacturer directly.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd