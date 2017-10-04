Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launched, price in India between Rs 61,000 and Rs 82,000

Google Pixel 2 XL in this leaked image. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch tonight at 9.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter) Google Pixel 2 XL in this leaked image. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch tonight at 9.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were launched in San Francisco in a launch event that also saw the launch of Google Pixel Buds, Google Home Max and other smart speakers as well as the Google PixelBook. The search giant, which has been nurturing hardware dreams, is mixing hardware, software and its brand of artificial intelligence across its products to offer a new experience for users. And this clearly seems to be the USP across all the devices launched now.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch event highlights below:

That’s all folks. We will be covering all the products in depth over the next few days. Stay tuned to Indian Express Technology.

Here is everything Google launched today. (Express Photo by Anuj Bhatia) Here is everything Google launched today. (Express Photo by Anuj Bhatia)

11.10 PM: The one last thing is Google Clips, a small hands-free camera that uses software to take pictures smartly and gets smarter over time. Clips can clip onto anything and is an intelligent camera, the likes of which we have not seen before. It’s priced at $249.

11.00 PM: So there are some wireless earphones, the Google Pixel Buds. It pairs with Google Assistant too and comes with real-time Google translate. That is cool, especially for the $149 price point.

10.57 PM: Pixel 2 XL is priced $849, the Pixel 2 is $649. India is among the countries getting it first. Pre-orders start on Octoner 26 with prices ranging from Rs 61,000 t Rs 82,000 depending on then model and storage option.We will give you the India price soon.

10.45 PM: So Pixel 2 has a DXO Mark score of 98. The first Pixel was 89. Pixel 2 will have a portrait mode that uses just one camera. Free unlimited storage for Pixel 2 users, even 4K video.

10.43 PM: Google Lens is now on Pixel 2. We have seen this tech from Samsung and Microsoft too this year. Google first did it years ago as the Google Goggles app. AR Stickers are also coming. That will make selfies fun.

10.35 PM: Google Pixel 2 UI has new features like always on display with now playing. Active Edge, well that is so HTC. Google routines is also coming to the Pixel from Google Home.

Google Pixel 2 first look Google Pixel 2 first look

10.31 PM: Finally, someone is talking about the Google Pixel phones. Again talk about mixing hardware, software and AI. No surprises in the design. This is what the renders showed us.

Google PixelBook is here Google PixelBook is here

10.19 PM: Now it is time for the Google PixelBook. Yeah, the design is stunning and it is 1 kg light. Comes with AI built in. Guess, this is the year Google takes its AI layer into all devices. And guess what, it supports Google Play and has a stylus. The Google PixelBook is priced $999 and stylus is $99. No, again no India in the list.

Google Home Max is aimed at music lovers Google Home Max is aimed at music lovers

10.10 PM: Google showcases Google Home Max a smart speaker. Priced at $399, the speaker is aimed at music lovers, but can connect to Google Home. Can be used horizonal and vertical.

The new Nest Hello The new Nest Hello

10.02 PM: Nest Hello is an intereting product that will identify who is at the door with tech from Google. But then again, not for India.

9.59 PM: There is a Google Home Mini, but then that’s not headed for India either.

9.52 PM: Rishi Chandra talks about Google Home. It’s coming to Japan, not India. Interestingly, Amazon Alexa is now available in India. Chandra says Google has best voice search in world and now has Voice Match which lets it personalise queries according to the person.

9.48 PM: Rick accepts Google Pixel numbers not that great though phone was really loved by users. He says it’s becoming really tough to make hardware different. We agree.

9.43 PM: Rick Osterloh talks about surprises. That’s so hard these days for these tech companies. He talks about 2,000 HTC engineers who are now on board. Remember, Google picked up the R&D team of the Taiwanese tech company a few weeks back.

9.42 PM: Pichai now talks about AutoML, which is automated machine learning. He says AutoML is now more accurate than human-generated models and more resource efficient.

9.37 pm: Pichai said computing is going to be ambient, there when you need it.

9.35 pm: Sundar Pichai starts by talking about how Google is using machine learning to solve real-life problems like parking difficulties.

9.30 pm IST: And we are live. These dots have been live on the screen for some time.

Here are all the details on the live stream, timing, devices, specifications, etc.

Google Pixel 2 launch: What time is the launch for India, how to watch live?

Google Pixel 2 live stream will start at 9.00 AM PDT (Pacific Time) and this is around 9.30 pm IST. Last year’s Pixel launch took place at the same time. Google Pixel’s 2 launch will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel and the link for this is already live. Users can either watch the event straight from the YouTube app or via the website on a desktop browser.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Specifications, Expected Price in India?

According to leaks, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage versions. Last year, Google had opted for only two versions: 32GB and 128GB storage, but it could bump up the storage this time. The rear camera will also remain at 12MP for both the phones, though Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s camera could have a serious software upgrade.

Based on leaked images, Google Pixel 2 won’t have a bezel-less or 18:9 aspect ratio display, but the Pixel 2 XL will likely have one. The bigger Pixel 2 will have a 6-inch display with QHD+ resolution, according to the leaks. Also Google will stick with the two tone design of half metal and half glass on the back.

Coming to the expected India pricing, Google Pixel’s price was confirmed at the time of the US launch itself, and the same pattern could be followed this time as well. Google Pixel started at Rs 57,000 in India and the higher Pixel XL was priced at Rs 66,000 for the base variant, going up all the way to Rs 76,000 for the 128GB version.

Google Pixel 2 XL launch takes place soon. (Image credit Anuj Bhatia) Google Pixel 2 XL launch takes place soon. (Image credit Anuj Bhatia)

Given that Pixel is a premium smartphone, we expect the pricing in India to be on the higher side for the Pixel 2 series as well. Leaks put the starting price of Pixel 2 at $649 and $800+ for the Pixel 2 XL. With taxes, etc the India pricing will likely be higher.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: When will it be available in India?

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should be made available in India in October itself, though sales might not start just now and could take some time. Reports have also said the Pixel 2 XL with the 18:9 aspect ratio might go on sale only in November. Google has already started advertising for the Pixel 2 series in India.

What else will Google launch at the event?

Google Home Mini speaker, a new Google Chromebook called Pixelbook, and a new DayDream VR headset are also going to be revealed at the event. The Google Home Speaker is not officially sold in India, and we’ll have to see if this time around the company changes this. The Home Mini speaker has been leaked online in images.

A product called Google Clips, which could be a 360-degree camera accessory has also been spotted online. Again more will be revealed once the Google event takes place.

*The author is in California on the invite of Google India.

