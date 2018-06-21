Airtel offering Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL starting at Rs 10599, but there’s a catch

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now available on Airtel’s online store with down payments starting at Rs 10,599. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now available on Airtel’s online store with down payments starting at Rs 10,599.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are now available on Airtel’s online store. Both the devices are currently available on the online store with down payments starting at Rs 10,599. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were launched in India last year.

Under the Airtel offer, the 64GB version of the Pixel 2 is available on the online store with a down payment of Rs 10,599 and 18 monthly installments of Rs 2,799. The 128GB version of the Pixel 2 is available with a down payment of Rs 12,599 and once again users will need to pay EMIs of Rs 2799 for 18 months. The down payment for the Pixel 2 XL 64GB and 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,599 and Rs 22,599m, respectively.

Do keep in mind that the devices purchased from the store come with a few other benefits like free Airtel TV subscription till December 31, free Amazon Prime subscription and 12 months of free handset damage protection. Both the smartphones come bundled with a free tariff plan which will stay activated for the users till 18 months. The tariff plan includes 50GB of monthly 4G data with the capability of rollover, unlimited local and STD calls, and free national roaming.

Here’s how to get the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Airtel’s online store

First things first, head over to Airtel’s online store. Now, check the device of your choice and then check the eligibility to get instant loan approvals. After you finalise the device, Airtel will deliver the phone to your doorstep at your preferred location/address. On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply.

The Airtel online store is a part of the company’s Project Next programme. The store currently lists 20 smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and many more.

